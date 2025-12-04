Marks (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

After logging a 'DNP' in Wednesday's session, Marks was able to return to a limited practice a day later, which has him trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. Friday's injury report will clarify whether the running back carries an injury designation into the weekend, but it's worth noting that Wednesday coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that Marks was among Houston's initial DNPs who should be fine for Week 14 action, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.