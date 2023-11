Graham (ankle) was waived from injured reserve Tuesday.

The third-year cornerback out of Oregon had yet to appear in a game this season after suffering an ankle injury during the Browns' first preseason game. It now seems as if he's moved past this ankle issue though, if Cleveland was able waive him from IR. Graham appeared in 11 games with Chicago and Cleveland from 2021-2022, tallying 19 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, while recording four pass deflections.