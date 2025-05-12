Yassmin was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The tight end from Sydney, Australia signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent May 11 of last year, hung on with the team through 2024 as a member of its practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract in January. Now, he'll have to look elsewhere for his next opportunity. In 2023, his final collegiate season at Utah, Yassmin caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown across five games.