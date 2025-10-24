Key (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Key downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest. The LSU product has appeared in four games for the Titans this season, recording six total tackles, including 1.5 sacks. If he's forced to miss his third consecutive game in Week 8, expect Jihad Ward to start opposite Dre'Mont Jones in Tennessee's outside-linebacker corps.