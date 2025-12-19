Key (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Key was a new addition to Friday's injury report with an illness that prevented the linebacker from practicing. The veteran's ability to suit up for Sunday's contest will largely depend on whether he can kick the illness in time. If Key is unable to return to playing health, Jaylen Harrell and Truman Jones would be in line for an increased snap share at outside linebacker in Sunday's contest.