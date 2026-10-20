Ridley failed to haul in either of his two targets during the Titans' 26-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Tennessee captured its first win of the season, although most of the credit can go to the defense and special teams, seeing as Cam Ward passed for only 102 yards (with 70 of those yards going to rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate). It was the third time in six games that Ridley failed to log a catch, and the veteran wideout has only five catches on 10 targets for 81 yards this season. He carries very little upside heading into a Week 7 home tilt against the Browns on Oct. 25.