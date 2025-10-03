Titans' Calvin Ridley: Questionable for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ridley (knee/elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
Ridley's workload was scaled back to 54 percent Week 4 against the Texans, and his absences from practice Wednesday and Thursday were attributed to knee and elbow issues. According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Ridley was present at Friday's session, but his status for Week 5 action now won't be known until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
