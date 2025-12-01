Ward completed 24 of 38 passes for 141 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Jaguars. He added one rush for seven yards.

Ward entered Sunday's game having strung together a few positive performances, but his momentum came to an end in the Titans' Week 13 loss. His longest completion of the day went for only 16 yards, and only five of his completions went for double-digit yards. That left him without a touchdown while averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt -- his lowest mark of the campaign. The lone positive to take from the performance was that Ward didn't turn the ball over, but it was an ugly showing overall.