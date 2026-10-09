Tate (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Tate was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, and he was again limited at Friday's session. It's a good sign that he hasn't missed a practice entirely, and Titans coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the rookie was ready to play. It sounds like Tate might be listed as 'probable' if the designation still existed, but fantasy managers will still want to make sure he's active ahead of a 1:00 p.m ET kickoff Sunday.