Brunskill (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Seahawks.
Brunskill went from DNP to limited and then logged a full practice Friday, but despite his progression throughout Week 16 prep, he'll be sidelined Sunday. In his absence, Andrew Rupcich and Calvin Throckmorton will be candidates to start at right guard.
