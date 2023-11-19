Brunskill (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Brunskill was forced to miss Tennessee's Week 10 game against the Buccaneers, but he managed three limited practices leading up to the team's matchup against the Jaguars. He should slot back into the starting right guard spot along the offensive line.
