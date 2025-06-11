Titans' Darrell Baker: Out for minicamp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker (shoulder) was sidelined for Tennessee's minicamp session Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Baker is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier in the offseason but is expected to be back in time for training camp. The 27-year-old racked up 40 tackles (32 solo) and five pass deflections in 17 games for the Titans last season and should serve as one of the team's top depth corners during the upcoming campaign.
