Titans' Jaylen Harrell: Injures knee Thursday

Harrell (knee) exited Thursday night's preseason opener against the 49ers early and did not return to the game, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Harrell suffered a knee injury during the contest. It is unclear how much time the defensive end will miss due to the issue. The 2024 seventh-rounder is primarily a special teams player, but began to see the field defensively in pass situations as a rotational rusher late in the 2025 season. If Harrell must miss time, Truman Jones may see more opportunities with the Titans' defensive line.