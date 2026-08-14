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Titans' Jaylen Harrell: Injures knee Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harrell (knee) exited Thursday night's preseason opener against the 49ers early and did not return to the game, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Harrell suffered a knee injury during the contest. It is unclear how much time the defensive end will miss due to the issue. The 2024 seventh-rounder is primarily a special teams player, but began to see the field defensively in pass situations as a rotational rusher late in the 2025 season. If Harrell must miss time, Truman Jones may see more opportunities with the Titans' defensive line.

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