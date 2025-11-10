The Titans have designated Mullings (ankle) to return to practice this week, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Mullings has had his three-week practice window opened after he was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury following Week 3's game against the Colts. The 2025 sixth-round pick also missed Week 2 with the same ankle injury and has appeared in only two games so far, and exclusively on special teams.