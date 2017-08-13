Titans' Kourtnei Brown: Week-to-week with hamstring issue
Brown is listed as week-to-week with a hamstring injury, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Brown appears to have suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for a small period of time. The injury comes at a poor time for Brown who is battling to make the active roster. As it currently stands, Brown will likely face an uphill climb if he is to squeak onto the roster for Week 1.
