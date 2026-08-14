Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Titans' Nicholas Singleton: Team-high carry total Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Singleton rushed eight times for 31 yards in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

The rookie fifth-round pick is looking to lock down the No. 3 running back role this summer, and Singleton got a long look in the second half of Thursday's preseason opener. Singleton had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons at Penn State and is a capable receiver, so there's seemingly plenty of upside there, particularly for a third-day pick. Singleton figures to continue seeing plenty of action when the Titans face the Seahawks at home on Sunday, Aug. 23 in their second preseason game.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!