The Titans placed Stonehouse (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Stonehouse sustained the knee injury in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Colts and he's set to have surgery, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com on Monday. He leads the league with a 53.1 yard per punt average and second behind Bryce Baringer for punts inside the 20-yard line (28). Tennessee added Ty Zentner to the practice squad earlier in the week and he's set to handle punting and holding duties in Stonehouse's absence.