Adams has cleared the league's concussion protocol and no longer carries an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Adams logged a full practice Friday to draw the questionable tag, and he's now out of the league's concussion protocol after passing an evaluation from an independent neurologist. The veteran safety has accumulated 35 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.