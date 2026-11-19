Adams (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Adams entered the league's concussion protocol during the Titans' 40-23 loss to the Jaguars in Week 10. Even if he returns to practice over the next two days, Adams would need to pass an evaluation by an independent neurologist in order to clear concussion protocol and be available for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys. Isaiah Oliver would likely start alongside Kevin Winston at safety if Adams is not cleared to play in Week 11.