Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Spears (ankle) is trending in the right direction to play Sunday against the Ravens, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Spears got in a limited practice Thursday after being held out Wednesday, and while he "still has some hurdles to clear," according to Saleh, there's a good chance he's available Sunday. Spears has handled just 13 carries for 58 yards through three appearances this season, and he's caught four of six targets for an additional 41 yards.