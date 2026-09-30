Spears (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Coach Robert Saleh said there's no concern about Spears' availability for Sunday's game against Baltimore. Spears and Tony Pollard are dealing with ankle injuries and will be listed as DNP on Wednesday, but both are expected to be fine for Week 4. Spears rushed just three times for five yards last Sunday against the Giants and wasn't targeted in the passing game. Pollard handled 21 total opportunities, making Spears nothing more than a bench stash in fantasy.