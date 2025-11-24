Titans' Tyjae Spears: Works as complement to Pollard
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spears rushed the ball three times or four yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Titans. He added four receptions on five targets for 21 yards.
Spears continued to work as a complement to Tony Pollard, as he had only three rush attempts to Pollard's 11. Spears has now been held to single-digit rushing yards in each of his last two contests. Positively, he has remained involved as a pass catcher, recording at least three receptions in six straight games.
