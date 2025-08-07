Titans' Van Jefferson: Listed as starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson is listed as a starting receiver on Tennessee's first unofficial depth chart, Jim Wyatt reports.
Jefferson joined the Titans on a one-year deal this offseason, though his role became uncertain after the team also added Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike in the draft. Jefferson remains ahead of each on the depth chart for the time being, though either of the rookies could ultimately earn more playing time with strong performances this preseason.
More News
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Lands one-year contract•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Shows slight improvement in 2024•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Tallies three catches in defeat•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: No catches in Week 17•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Limited work in defeat•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Nonfactor against Philadelphia•