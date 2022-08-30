The Bengals waived Irwin on Tuesday.
Irwin appeared in seven games for the Bengals last season, catching two of five targets for 34 yards. However, he finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. If he clears waivers, it's possible Cincinnati brings him back on a practice squad deal.
