Fryfogle (hamstring) will work out with the Packers on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Fryfogle began training camp with the Cowboys but was waived/injured in late August due to a hamstring issue. However, his workout with the Packers signals that he's moved past his injury and is in the mix to provide depth at wide receiver after Randall Cobb sustained an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets.