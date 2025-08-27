Johnson was released and subsequently added to the Jets' practice squad Wednesday, Eric Allen of the team's official website reports.

Johnson made New York's initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but he was released after the addition of tight end Jelani Woods and two defensive players Wednesday. The wide receiver will now stick around with the Jets' practice unit. He played in 15 regular-season contests with the Rams in 2024, so there's a good chance he earns an elevation to the active roster with New York at some point this season.