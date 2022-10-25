Houston waived Johnson on Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson appeared in Weeks 4 and 5 but didn't record a target across 28 offensive snaps. Following Houston's Week 6 bye, the wideout found himself as a healthy scratch once again in Week 7 and will now have to look for a new opportunity in 2022. The 2020 fifth-round pick caught 48 of 72 targets for 529 yards and two scores during his first two campaigns in Tampa Bay, but it's unclear what type of attention he'll draw as a free agent.