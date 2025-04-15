Smith (neck) announced Tuesday that he has decided to retire from the NFL as a member of the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith will sign a one-day contract with Dallas to retire as a member of the organization with which he spent the first 13 years of his NFL career, before his single-season stint with the Jets in 2024. Now retiring with five All-Pros and eight Pro Bowls to his name, Smith consistently ranked as one of the league's top options at left tackle since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Longtime teammate Zack Martin also announced his retirement this offseason.