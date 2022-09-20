site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Victor Bolden: Let go Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Bolden (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Bolden was placed on the practice squad injured list Sept. 14. He'll now work to get healthy and pursue opportunities with other teams.
