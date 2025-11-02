Van Ginkel (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Van Ginkel has missed the past four games due to a neck injury, but he practiced in full during Week 9 prep and will return to action for a divisional showdown in Detroit. The star pass rusher recorded 2.0 sacks in limited action during Week 3 against the Bengals before being knocked out of the contest, and he was a menace last season, notching 11.5 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Van Ginkel also has four career defensive touchdowns, two of which came in 2024.