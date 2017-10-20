Vikings' Anthony Barr: Clears concussion protocol
Barr (concussion) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Barr was a full participant at practice Friday and more importantly cleared the league's concussion protocol, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. The 25-year-old is on track to play against the Ravens on Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Suffers concussion•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Records nine tackles in loss•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Active Sunday•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Questionable but expected to play at Pittsburgh•
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...