Vikings' Aviante Collins: Joins active roster
The Vikings signed Collins to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday.
Collins' spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Brett Jones (knee) on injured reserve. The third-year pro spent the first 10 weeks of the season on Minnesota's practice squad, and he now projects to play a depth role along the offensive line.
