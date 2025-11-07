Ham (hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Ham has missed the past two games due to a hand injury he sustained in the Week 7 loss to the Eagles, but has been cleared to play Sunday. In just two games this season Ham has logged 24 offensive snaps and 35 special teams snaps. The 32-year-old fullback will look to be back on the field Sunday contributing to the Vikings rushing attack and special teams unit.