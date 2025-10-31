site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-c-j-ham-out-for-week-9 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Out for Week 9
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ham (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Ham will miss his second straight contest after being injured in Week 7. The veteran fullback has logged just 24 offensive snaps this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Dave Richard
• 18 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read