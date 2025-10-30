Ham (hand) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Ham was unable to play against the Chargers in Week 8 due to a hand injury he picked up against the Eagles in Week 7. He's missed the first two practices of Week 9 prep, and he'll have to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday to have a realistic chance of playing against the Lions on Sunday. Without another fullback on the active roster, the Vikings would continue to lean on tight ends Josh Oliver (foot) and Ben Yurosek to handle backfield blocking duties if Ham is not cleared to play.