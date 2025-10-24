Wentz (shoulder) is expected to cede the starting quarterback role to J.J. McCarthy (ankle) in Week 9 against the Lions, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Wentz's injury may be a bigger concern than McCarthy's at this point, as Wentz played through significant pain while using a harness on his left, non-throwing shoulder in Thursday's 37-10 loss to the Chargers. Wentz was listed as a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but those were practice estimates as the Vikings held walk-throughs. Even if Wentz is medically cleared to take the field in Week 9, McCarthy has been steadily progressing in his recovery from an ankle injury and should be ready to take the reins by Nov. 2.