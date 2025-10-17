Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Eagles, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell made the announcement Friday afternoon, naming Max Brosmer as his Week 7 backup and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) as the emergency No. 3 QB. Wentz's fourth start of 2025 comes against the team that drafted him 2nd overall back in 2016. He's played reasonably well for the Vikings so far, completing 69.0 percent of passes for 7.6 YPA, with per-game averages of 33.3 attempts, 253.0 yards and 1.6 TDs. Minnesota's offense is fantasy-friendly for quarterbacks, but Wentz doesn't add much on the ground (29 yards, no TDs) and has a well-earned reputation for untimely mistakes.