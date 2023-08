Otomewo was placed in concussion protocol following Saturday's preseason matchup against the Titans, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Otomewo remains in concussion protocol, but it's unclear when exactly he suffered the head injury. However, it presumably occurred during the Vikings' preseason Week 2 loss. Otomewo recorded four assisted tackles across 36 snaps (32 defensive) during the matchup against Tennessee.