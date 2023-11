Joseph made both of his field-goal tries and extra-point attempts in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Broncos.

Joseph made his first field goal from 34 yards in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 10-3 lead and then followed with a successful 30-yard attempt to give them a 20-15 lead with 3:20 remaining in the game. Joseph has now converted on 17-of-22 FGAs this season, with his next opportunities coming in Week 12 against the Bears.