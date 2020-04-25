Play

Vikings' Harrison Hand: Selected by Minnesota

The Vikings selected Hand in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 169th overall.

More secondary help continues to join the Vikings, this time from Temple. Hand is likely no more than a depth piece considering his average athleticism and less-than-ideal collegiate tape, but Minnesota desperately needed help in the back four, and Hand should, well, lend a hand in that area.

