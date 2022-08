Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith (thumb) is on track to play Week 1 of the regular season.

Smith has been able to do work on the side and may be able to catch in a few more days, O'Connell added. Smith, who missed the entire 2021 season after having surgery to repair a meniscus issue in his right knee, had opened training camp in line to participate fully, but had thumb surgery on Aug. 2.