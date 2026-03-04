The Vikings are open to trading Greenard (shoulder), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Greenard could be a cap casualty with Minnesota currently dealing with salary-cap issues. The 28-year-old racked up 24.5 sacks across the 2023 and 2024 seasons but had a down season in 2025, recording just 38 tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, across 12 games.