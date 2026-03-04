Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Could be traded
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Vikings are open to trading Greenard (shoulder), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Greenard could be a cap casualty with Minnesota currently dealing with salary-cap issues. The 28-year-old racked up 24.5 sacks across the 2023 and 2024 seasons but had a down season in 2025, recording just 38 tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, across 12 games.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Done for season•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Reduced playing time•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Set to suit up•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Still dealing with shoulder injury•