Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against Dallas.
Greenard suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, and his status for the stretch run of Sunday Night Football is now in doubt. In his absence, Dallas Turner is a candidate to see increased playing time at linebacker versus the Cowboys.
