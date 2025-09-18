Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (oblique) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Greenard appears to be back to full health after logging a limited practice to open the week Wednesday. The linebacker has recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, over the first two games this season, and he'll look to get after Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Sunday.
