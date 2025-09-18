default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Greenard (oblique) was a full participant at practice Thursday.

Greenard appears to be back to full health after logging a limited practice to open the week Wednesday. The linebacker has recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, over the first two games this season, and he'll look to get after Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Sunday.

More News