Greenard (shoulder) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Greenard logged limited practices throughout the week, making five consecutive limited practices since he left the Week 10 game against the Ravens with a shoulder injury. The consistent stringing together of practices means there is a good chance the weakside linebacker is able to suit up for Sunday's game. If Greenard can't go, Dallas Turner is in line for the same uptick in defensive snaps that he saw in Week 11 and Week 12.