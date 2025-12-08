Greenard had two total tackles as he played as the backup to starter Dallas Turner in Sunday's win over Washington. Greenard said he's still working through a left shoulder injury, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Greenard has been battling a sore shoulder since suffering the injury Nov. 9. He played on 29 of the defense's 52 snaps, though that is an increase from last week when he played just 15 snaps (22% of the defenses snaps). He could see more work Week 15 at Dallas as he works his way back to full strength.