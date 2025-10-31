Vikings' Josh Metellus: Questionable for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Metellus is dealing with foot soreness, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. He's started all seven games this season, producing 41 tackles (25 solo) and four pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions.
