Nwangwu (back) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL transaction report.

Nwangwu has been out for the entirety of the season but had his practice window opened earlier this week. He participated in Thursday's session fully, but that won't be enough for him to be ready for game action against the Bears on Sunday. Nwangwu's next chance to play will come in Week 7 against against the 49ers.