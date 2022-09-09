Cine (knee) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Packers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cine landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with a knee injury and didn't practice Friday, putting his status for Week 1 in jeopardy. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but the rookie first round pick may have to wait until Week 2 to make his NFL debut. If Cine is sidelined, Josh Metellus would be the only healthy safety on the depth chart behind Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.