Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Brosmer will operate as the No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Brosmer spent the first two weeks of the regular season handling emergency No. 3 quarterback duties, but with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) now likely out at least two weeks, he's set for a temporary promotion behind Wentz. Meanwhile, new roster addition Desmond Ridder will work as the No. 3 quarterback versus Cincinnati on Sunday.